Egretia (EGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00235985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

