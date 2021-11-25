Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 36,189 shares.The stock last traded at $156.48 and had previously closed at $150.64.

The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

