Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.39. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 30,368 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

