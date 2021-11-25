Electrify.Asia Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $812,608.96 and approximately $434,265.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

