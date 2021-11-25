Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $262.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

