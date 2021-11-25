Elm Partners Management LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

