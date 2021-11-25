Emergent Capital (EMGCQ) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS: EMGCQ) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Emergent Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

This table compares Emergent Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 2.00% 3.41% 0.56%

This table compares Emergent Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million $14.50 million 3.67 Emergent Capital Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 4.16

Emergent Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital. Emergent Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Emergent Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 578 1990 2236 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Emergent Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emergent Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emergent Capital peers beat Emergent Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.