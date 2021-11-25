Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez Sells 4,200 Shares

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$11,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,934,775.

CVE EMO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,158. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.64 million and a PE ratio of -88.06. Emerita Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.68.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

