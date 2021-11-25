Emily Fairbairn Purchases 5,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $19,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emily Fairbairn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Movano alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Emily Fairbairn purchased 5,000 shares of Movano stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,850.00.

Shares of Movano stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 49,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,946. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Movano by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 324,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movano by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movano by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Movano in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.