Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives C$45.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMP.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels purchased 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,908,700.

EMP.A traded down C$0.62 on Wednesday, hitting C$37.37. The company had a trading volume of 212,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,369. The company has a market cap of C$9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.13 and a 12-month high of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

