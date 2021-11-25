Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 214.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($3.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

