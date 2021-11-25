Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Raised to $116.00 at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

ENTA stock opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

