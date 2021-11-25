Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.18, but opened at $77.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $81.51, with a volume of 797 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.