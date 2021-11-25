Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $47,836.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.18 or 0.00360968 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001211 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002952 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00320704 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005163 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

