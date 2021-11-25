Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Enel in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

