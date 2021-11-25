Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.70 by Barclays

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

