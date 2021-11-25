Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ERF opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 281,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 73.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

