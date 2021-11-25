Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.06 ($13.70) and traded as high as €13.08 ($14.86). Engie shares last traded at €13.07 ($14.85), with a volume of 5,487,209 shares changing hands.

ENGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.83 ($17.99).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.06.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

