Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ENI were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE E opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 139.22%.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.