Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Invests $50,000 in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

BATS:USHY opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41.

