Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Takes $83,000 Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DAPP opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

