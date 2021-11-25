Eric Rosenfeld Sells 42,857 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Rosenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90.

NYSE PRMW opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth $191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.