Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a reduce rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

