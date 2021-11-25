Estia J. Eichten Sells 8,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $1,274,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $151.88 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 304.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,114 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $12,028,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

