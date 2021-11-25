ETHERLAND (ELAND) 1-Day Volume Tops $47,150.00

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, ETHERLAND has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One ETHERLAND coin can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHERLAND has a market cap of $1.01 million and $47,150.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ETHERLAND

ELAND is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 20,032,743 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling ETHERLAND

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHERLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHERLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.