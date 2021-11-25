Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $296.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.02 and its 200 day moving average is $205.89. Etsy has a 1-year low of $138.51 and a 1-year high of $301.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $1,611,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.