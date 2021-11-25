EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.68

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 17.68, but opened at 17.00. EverCommerce shares last traded at 16.62, with a volume of 352 shares.

EVCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 23.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of 18.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $68,920,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

