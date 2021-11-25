Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOSE. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $520.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 696,573 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,642 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.