Evercore ISI Upgrades Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) to “Outperform”

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. Analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after buying an additional 4,140,121 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

