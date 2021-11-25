Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

ES stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

