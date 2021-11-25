Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 3,295 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $41,154.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429.45.

TELA Bio stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

