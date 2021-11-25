Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 3,295 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $41,154.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $3,537.50.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,375.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,623.92.
- On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,060.42.
- On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429.45.
TELA Bio stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.