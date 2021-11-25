FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $576,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after buying an additional 1,445,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after buying an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

