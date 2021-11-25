FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $797,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM remained flat at $$59.85 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 227,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,011. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

