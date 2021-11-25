FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 1,015 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,646,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,244. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

