Fei Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.20 or 0.07426146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,124.15 or 1.00516533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

