Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $7.88 on Thursday, reaching $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,677,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $8,099,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

