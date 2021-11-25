Field & Main Bank Sells 305 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.