Field Trip Health’s (FTRP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.20 target price on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE FTRP opened at C$5.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.10. The firm has a market cap of C$313.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.88.

