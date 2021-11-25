FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get FIGS alerts:

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,714,971 shares of company stock worth $69,604,622 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.