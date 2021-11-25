Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Sells C$33,521.60 in Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$981,704.

Alessandro Bitelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total transaction of C$102,587.03.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

