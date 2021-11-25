Financial Analysis: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) versus Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuit and Everbridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $9.63 billion 20.11 $2.06 billion $7.56 90.48 Everbridge $271.14 million 16.14 -$93.40 million ($2.94) -38.61

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 20.28% 22.39% 14.17% Everbridge -31.91% -12.68% -3.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Everbridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intuit and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 5 19 0 2.79 Everbridge 0 2 8 0 2.80

Intuit presently has a consensus price target of $657.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. Everbridge has a consensus price target of $175.91, suggesting a potential upside of 54.99%. Given Everbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Intuit.

Summary

Intuit beats Everbridge on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products; online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

