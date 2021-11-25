Financial Comparison: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -735.72% -313.13% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.62% -78.53%

This table compares Palisade Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 3,135.59 -$16.27 million N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 18.21 -$16.77 million ($1.60) -1.76

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Palisade Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 460.50%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

