Financial Survey: Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pressure BioSciences and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 175.62%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -1,006.74% N/A -748.35% Berkeley Lights -78.76% -28.16% -22.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $1.22 million 15.21 -$16.01 million ($4.47) -0.55 Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 21.61 -$41.58 million ($1.00) -20.59

Pressure BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pressure BioSciences has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkeley Lights has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Pressure BioSciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. It serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.