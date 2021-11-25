Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 12.6%

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) fell 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. 1,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 82,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

