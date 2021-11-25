Finward Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th.

FNWD stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.56. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.63%.

