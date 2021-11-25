Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

FFLWF stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

