First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of FR opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

