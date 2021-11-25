First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,726,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

GFI opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.