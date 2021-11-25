First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.