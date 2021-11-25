First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438,244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

